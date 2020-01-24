ADOC makes arrests for illegal contraband at Holman and Tutwiler Correctional Facilities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Alabama Department of Corrections have investigated reports of illegal contraband at Holman and Tutwiler Correctional Facilities that the Department says led to two arrests.

According to ADOC officials, on Jan. 18, a drug-detection canine unit alerted to a vehicle at the Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Ala. After searching the vehicle, ADOC investigators found marijuana and a handgun.

The driver of the vehicle, Amelia Allen, 43, of Moundville, was at the facility to visit an inmate. Allen was placed into custody and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana.

On Jan. 19, a drug-detection canine was sent to investigate a car near a staff parking lot at Tutwiler Correctional Facility in Wetumpka, Ala. After searching the vehicle, officers found multiple suboxone strips in the center console.

The driver, Yolanda McNair, 50 of Camp Hill, was taken into custody at Elmore county Jail for possession of a controlled substance.

“My Department is fully committed to eliminating the presence of illegal contraband throughout our facilities,” said Commissioner Jeff Dunn. “Addressing this nationwide challenge in our state’s facilities is a crucial step to providing a safe, rehabilitative environment. We will continue to take this commitment seriously through regular contraband raids as well as heightened security to ensure illegal paraphernalia does not enter our facilities from external parties.”