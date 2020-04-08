UPDATE: Escaped inmate recaptured by ADOC after morning escape

UPDATE (10:56 A.M.): The Alabama Department of Corrections reports Clinton Lang has been recaptured after beign tracked by the Southern Region K-9 Dot Team. No additional charges have been filed.

LOXLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Alabama Department of Corrections reports that the morning of April 8, an inmate escaped from the Loxley Community Work Center in Baldwin County.

57-year-old Clifton Debales Lang escaped from Loxley CBF (Commmunity Based Facility) around 5:10 a.m. on April 8. He was serving a sentence for Attempted Burglary I, and was sentenced in March 2006 from charges in Mobile County.

It is unknown what Lang was wearing, but he was last seen wearing state white pants and shirt.

Officials say that if anyone has information on Lang’s whereabouts, call ADOC at 1-800-831-8825.