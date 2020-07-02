ADOL opens 300 appointments per day for claims assistance

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Labor announced they are changing the way they see people for claims assistance.

Starting July 6, you need an appointment to see them in person. They will take 300 appointments per day. You can register for an appointment starting July 3, at 5 p.m.

The in-person appointments are only available in Montgomery at the Crump Senior Community Center located at 1750 Cong. W.L. Dickenson Drive.

ADOL asks that you arrive 15-minutes before your scheduled appointment, but still be prepared to wait.

Masks are manditory during the appointment and temperatures will be taken. ADOL asks that you not register for an appointment if you have been sick in the last 14-days.

Don’t schedule an appointment if you have a direct deposit issue, email treasurer.labor@labor.alabama.gov. If you have a separation issue, it must be adjudicated and may not be able to be resolved by an in-person interview.