 

 

ADPH: 6 Alabamians confirmed to have UK Variant of COVID-19

by: News 19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – A highly-transmissible variant of coronavirus from the United Kingdom has been identified in six Alabama residents, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the variant, which has the official identity as B.1.1.7, has an increased person-to-person transmission rate. The CDC also said experts in the UK initially reported that the variant may be associated with an increased risk of death, but more studies are needed to confirm that finding.

As of February 4, the CDC reported the US had a total of 611 reported cases of the UK Variant in a total of 33 states.

Emerging Variant Cases (Image: CDC)

The CDC and Alabama Department of Public Health suggest everyone continue the use of masks (2-3 layers of washable, breathable fabric), social distancing and washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. They say these measures are still the best way to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and its variants.

There was no indication from ADPH of where those cases have been confirmed. We do know a Jefferson County man died earlier this week after contracting the UK variant of Coronavirus.

