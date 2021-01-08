ADPH announces additional groups eligible for COVID-19 vaccines starting Jan. 18

Syringes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sit in a tray in a vaccination room at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

ALABAMA – The Alabama Department of Public Health has announced more people will soon be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting Monday, January 18, the vaccine will be administered to those 75 and older and first responders (including law enforcement and firefighters) by appointment only. However, this is nota move to phase 1b in Alabama’s COVID-19 vaccine plan.

Appointments will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis at certain providers statewide.

Appointments for vaccination at a county health department can be made by calling the ADPH toll-free hotline at (855) 566-5333. Calls are answered from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. seven days a week. Participating providers can be viewed here.

Additional information, such as what to bring and what to wear, will be provided when appointments are made.

For those wanting to get vaccinated at a different site, they should contact the site directly.