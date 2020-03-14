ADPH confirms six cases of COVID-19 in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed six cases of COVID-19 in the state of Alabama.

ADPH confirms cases of the virus to be in Elmore, Jefferson, Limestone, Montgomery, and Tuscaloosa Counties. A sixth case of the virus is being reported as an individual who is “out of town” by the ADPH website.

If you have questions about being tested for COVID-19, call your healthcare provider to make arrangements for testing. Officials with the Alabama Department of Public Health say it is important to call your healthcare provider’s office before going in to let them know you may have COVID-19. This will help the healthcare provider’s office take steps to keep others from getting infected or exposed to COVID-19.

If you do not have a healthcare provider, please call 1-888-264-2256, starting March 14 at 8:00 a.m. In the event the line is busy, please try to call again.