 

 

3 Alabamians have contracted UK strain of COVID-19, state health officials report

Alabama

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has identified three residents who have tested positive for the new United Kingdom variant of COVID-19.

According to a press release from ADPH, the new and “more highly transmissible” COVID-19 variant, B.1.1.7, has been found in two residents in Montgomery County and one in Jefferson County. Two of the residents are children and one is an adult.

These are the first reported cases of the strain that was first detected in the UK in late 2020. The UAB Laboratory sequenced the specimen and identified them as the new variant.

The strain has been found in at least 24 other states, totaling 293 cases across the country. At this time, the UK strain has not been linked to worse outcomes that the first strain. The CDC says the current vaccines approved in the US should be effective in treating them.

No other information has been released as of the writing of this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

60° / 37°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 60° 37°

Thursday

55° / 30°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 55° 30°

Friday

58° / 34°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 1% 58° 34°

Saturday

60° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 60° 48°

Sunday

67° / 43°
Rain
Rain 72% 67° 43°

Monday

48° / 35°
Cloudy
Cloudy 4% 48° 35°

Tuesday

55° / 32°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 55° 32°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

6 PM
Showers
48%
60°

59°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
59°

57°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
57°

55°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
55°

52°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
52°

50°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
50°

48°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
48°

46°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
46°

44°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
44°

43°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
43°

41°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
41°

40°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
40°

39°

6 AM
Clear
2%
39°

38°

7 AM
Clear
2%
38°

38°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
38°

38°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
38°

41°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
41°

44°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
44°

47°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
47°

49°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

51°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

53°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

53°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

52°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories