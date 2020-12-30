ADPH launches new COVID-19 dashboard to keep up with vaccine distribution

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Public Health has launched a new COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Dashboard which will make it easier for the public to navigate vaccine information.

The dashboard, which details the number of vaccines shipped to Alabama and dispensed, can be viewed here.

Both the Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines have been sent to the state. Allocations of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine have been received and are being distributed to 90 sites in Alabama. Additional allocations of the two-dose vaccines are expected on a weekly basis.

As of December 28, 20,354 doses of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in the state. ADPH follows the newly revised Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices guidance regarding placing priorities based on risk exposure in providing COVID-19 vaccine.