 

 

ADPH launches new COVID-19 dashboard to keep up with vaccine distribution

Alabama

by: Jordan Highsmith

Posted: / Updated:

(ADPH)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Public Health has launched a new COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Dashboard which will make it easier for the public to navigate vaccine information.

The dashboard, which details the number of vaccines shipped to Alabama and dispensed, can be viewed here.

Both the Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines have been sent to the state. Allocations of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine have been received and are being distributed to 90 sites in Alabama. Additional allocations of the two-dose vaccines are expected on a weekly basis.

As of December 28, 20,354 doses of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in the state. ADPH follows the newly revised Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices guidance regarding placing priorities based on risk exposure in providing COVID-19 vaccine. 

LATEST HEADLINES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

60° / 59°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 60° 59°

Friday

70° / 53°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 91% 70° 53°

Saturday

63° / 43°
PM Rain
PM Rain 75% 63° 43°

Sunday

55° / 35°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 55° 35°

Monday

61° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 61° 37°

Tuesday

64° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 8% 64° 33°

Wednesday

63° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 63° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

5 PM
Cloudy
6%
60°

59°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
59°

60°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
60°

63°

8 PM
Cloudy
18%
63°

63°

9 PM
Cloudy
19%
63°

64°

10 PM
Cloudy
19%
64°

64°

11 PM
Few Showers
36%
64°

64°

12 AM
Rain
66%
64°

64°

1 AM
Rain
67%
64°

64°

2 AM
Rain
62%
64°

64°

3 AM
Rain
67%
64°

65°

4 AM
Rain
67%
65°

65°

5 AM
Showers
56%
65°

65°

6 AM
Rain
69%
65°

65°

7 AM
Rain
70%
65°

65°

8 AM
Rain
77%
65°

66°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
66°

66°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
66°

67°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
67°

68°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
91%
68°

69°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
88%
69°

69°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
81%
69°

70°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
82%
70°

70°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
70°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories