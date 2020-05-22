ADPH: Nearly 8,000 Alabamians have recovered from COVID-19

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — New information from the Alabama Department of Public Heath says that 7,951 people are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

The ADPH Dashboard is now able to report these developments, although a county-by-county breakdown is not available yet. The recovery numbers will now be updated weekly.

As of this report, Alabama has confirmed 12,288 cases and 529 deaths. This means that there are around 4,808 cases that are still active, if you subtract the presumed recoveries and deaths.