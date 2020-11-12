 

 

ADPH receives allotment of antibody therapeutic drug used to treat COVID-19

Alabama

by: Phil Pinarski

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Public Health says it received an allotment of a newly authorized antibody drug used to treat patients with COVID-19.

ADPH tells CBS 42 that they were given an undisclosed amount of bamlanivimab. The drug had been given an emergency use authorization from the FDA on Monday.

According to the FDA, bamlanivimab has been shown in clinical trials to reduce coronavirus-related hospitalizations. The drug is designed for those who have contracted the virus and are at a higher risk for developing more severe symptoms.

Bamlanivimab has not been authorized by the FDA to be used for patients that have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 or require oxygen therapy due to the virus, ADPH reports.

As of now, ADPH is working on developing a plan to distribute the drug to those who may need it.

Read ADPH’s full statement on the shipment of bamlanivimab below:

“Yesterday evening, the Alabama Department of Public Health received an allotment of the therapeutic drug bamlanivimab for treatment of some patients with COVID-19. This therapeutic is approved for certain patients who have medical criteria that put them at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization. This group includes persons who are 65 years of age or older, or who have certain chronic medical conditions. Bamlanivimab is an IV drug treatment and certain requirements must be met in order to use this agent. The department is working with providers to develop a strategic plan for distribution and use of bamlanivimab.”

Alabama Department of Public Health

The FDA has more information on bamlanivimab and its emergency use authorization for the drug. You can find out more by clicking here.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

84° / 69°
Chance of late night showers
Chance of late night showers 40% 84° 69°

Thursday

80° / 56°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 80° 56°

Friday

78° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 78° 50°

Saturday

75° / 58°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 75° 58°

Sunday

78° / 52°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 78° 52°

Monday

68° / 43°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 68° 43°

Tuesday

65° / 44°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 65° 44°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

8 PM
Clear
10%
74°

73°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

72°

2 AM
Showers
40%
72°

71°

3 AM
Showers
40%
71°

72°

4 AM
Few Showers
30%
72°

71°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°

71°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
71°

72°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

74°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

75°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

76°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

78°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

79°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

79°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

77°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

74°

6 PM
Clear
0%
74°

71°

7 PM
Clear
0%
71°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories