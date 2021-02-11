 

 

ADPH releases breakdown of who’s getting COVID-19 vaccines in Alabama

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Alabama Department of Public Health released its first vaccine report Wednesday, detailing who has gotten the vaccine so far.

In total, 418,388 people have been given at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 104,362 people have been fully immunized.

As of this report, 42.9 percent of those who got the vaccine were between 16 and 64. 37.9 percent were above the age of 75.

However, the 75 and above age group has been the most vaccinated, with 44.8 percent of that population group getting COVID-19 vaccine doses.

More women have been vaccinated than men, with female residents making up 61.9 percent of those vaccinated.

54.7 percent of those vaccinated are white. To address the racial disparities, the ADPH is asking for proposals to get vaccines to high-risk and underserved communities.

Winners will be granted a grant from the state. You can read more about the ADPH’s plan here.

