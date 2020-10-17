ADPH says hospitalizations on the rise, it’s on everyone to stop a potential second COVID-19 wave

A northern district representative for the Alabama Department of Public Health is warning those in the Tennessee Valley to be careful, and never let your guard down, even though the COVID-19 virus is seemingly under control in the state.

Judy Smith from ADPH told News 19, “Look, no matter where any of us goes, we have to assume somebody in that space has the virus and they just don’t know it.”

Smith says state hospitals finally reached a low of 700 COVID-19 hospitalizations. Over the past two weeks, it’s rising again – the number now is 850.

According to Smith, there are a number of reasons rates are increasing in north Alabama, such as sporting events, crowd gatherings, and right now, even the weather is playing a role.

Smith says if COVID-19 numbers continue to rise as we head into flu season, it could be a huge problem for medical staff treating both severely sick flu and COVID-19 patients.

Smith says now, it’s a matter of decision – either keep a tight guard and follow safety guidelines, or risk potentially facing a second wave.