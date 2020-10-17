ADPH says hospitalizations on the rise, it’s on everyone to stop a potential second COVID-19 wave

Alabama

by: News 19

Posted: / Updated:

A northern district representative for the Alabama Department of Public Health is warning those in the Tennessee Valley to be careful, and never let your guard down, even though the COVID-19 virus is seemingly under control in the state.

Judy Smith from ADPH told News 19, “Look, no matter where any of us goes, we have to assume somebody in that space has the virus and they just don’t know it.”

Smith says state hospitals finally reached a low of 700 COVID-19 hospitalizations. Over the past two weeks, it’s rising again – the number now is 850.

According to Smith, there are a number of reasons rates are increasing in north Alabama, such as sporting events, crowd gatherings, and right now, even the weather is playing a role.

Smith says if COVID-19 numbers continue to rise as we head into flu season, it could be a huge problem for medical staff treating both severely sick flu and COVID-19 patients.

Smith says now, it’s a matter of decision – either keep a tight guard and follow safety guidelines, or risk potentially facing a second wave.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

71° / 54°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 71° 54°

Sunday

77° / 59°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 77° 59°

Monday

81° / 61°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 81° 61°

Tuesday

82° / 65°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 82° 65°

Wednesday

84° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 84° 66°

Thursday

83° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 83° 67°

Friday

82° / 66°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 82° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

71°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

71°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

69°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

66°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

64°

8 PM
Clear
0%
64°

62°

9 PM
Clear
0%
62°

61°

10 PM
Clear
0%
61°

59°

11 PM
Clear
0%
59°

59°

12 AM
Clear
0%
59°

58°

1 AM
Clear
0%
58°

57°

2 AM
Clear
0%
57°

57°

3 AM
Clear
0%
57°

56°

4 AM
Clear
0%
56°

56°

5 AM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

6 AM
Clear
0%
55°

55°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
55°

54°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
54°

56°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
56°

60°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
60°

64°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
64°

68°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
68°

71°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

73°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories