ADPH: Unvaccinated people represent over 96% of COVID-19 deaths in Alabama since April 1

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Approximately 96.2% of people across Alabama who have died from COVID-19 complications since April were not vaccinated, the Alabama Department of Public Health reported Tuesday.

According to the ADPH, only 20 of the 529 people who died since April were vaccinated.

As of Tuesday, there have been 426,976 COVID-19 cases and 9,094 deaths attributed to the virus reported across Alabama since the start of the pandemic last March.

“COVID-19 vaccines are our best defense in preventing serious disease as well as deaths, and this is especially important as the highly transmissible Delta variant spreads,” State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said in a press release. “While it is possible to get any strain of the virus, infected people are much less likely to experience complications or hospitalizations if fully vaccinated.”

The news comes as some doctors have been observing the effects of the Delta variant and if it could present new challenges to both the vaccinated and unvaccinated.