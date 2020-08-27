ADPH: Walker County now at ‘high risk’ for COVID-19

Walker County, Ala., (WIAT) — As the state continues to grapple with sharp spikes in the number of confirmed cases, Walker County is now one of two counties in the state considered “Very High Risk” under The Alabama Department of Public Health guidelines.

The skepticism for Walker County Commissioner Jeff Burroughs is deep and sincere after ADPH released the map. “I really am unsure how they calculate those numbers,” says Burroughs. He adds that the county is adhering to the guidelines and not sure if there is anything else that could be done. “Our county is active, people are adhering to it. I’m just not sure where those numbers come from,” says Burroughs.

Walker County EMA Director Regina Myers released a statement to CBS 42’s Cory McGinnis, “We have done several things to encourage the safety of our citizens and employees. It is mandatory to wear a mask inside the Courthouse Buildings. We have also provided our employees with mask, Gloves and hand sanitizer. The county has purchased a fogging system to use on Friday evenings once the Courthouse closes to try to make our buildings as safe as possible.”

Dr. Karen Landers with ADPH says there are four elements that are considered when calculating what county is at risk. The first element is the percent of positive cases. Secondly, the overall trend of declined cases. Then testing and the number of people who presented COVID 19 like illness to healthcare providers. But as the ADPH releases this update there is a sobering revelation for Walker County. Landers encourages Walker County residents to seek testing at three new sites. One site is located in Tuscaloosa and the other two are in Birmingham. The location in Birmingham is located off Center Point Parkway in Center Point at Cathedral of the Cross.

Walker County students will attend school on a staggered schedule with two days of in-person learning and three days of virtual learning at home. The first week of school will be completely virtual for all students starting Monday, August 31.

