MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Alabama Department of Veteran Affairs (ADVA) is inviting veterans and their loved ones to a resilience panel discussion scheduled for June 27, 8:30 a.m., at the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce.

According to ADVA, the penal discussion will focus on “introducing conversation building and furthering a resilient lifestyle. The ADVA says the discussion will feature a panel of service members and veterans who “displayed or experienced resilience throughout their military or civilian careers.”

Each participant on the panel will share the importance of resilience through their personal experiences and stories. The discussion will also feature a Q&A segment where attendees can ask panelists questions regarding developing and maintaining resilience characteristics and habits.

The ADVA believes that building resilience is not an easy process and cannot be accomplished immediately by stating, “Being resilient requires a skill set that can be built and strengthened. It takes time, effort, and surrounding yourself with the appropriate people. It does not mean avoiding stress, emotional upheaval, or suffering. It simply means working through that emotional pain.”

The ADVA is looking forward to holding the discussion panel, hoping it will continue to help aid veterans and their loved ones.

“We are excited to introduce this topic and have this conversation with veterans, families, and the public in the River Region,” says ADVA Commissioner Kent Davis. “Our hopes and wishes are that these discussions don’t end on June 27 and that resilience-building continues at home, in the workplace, or wherever it’s needed.”

The following panelist for the discussion include:

Retired U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Kent Davis

Alabama National Guard Chaplain Wylly Collins

Retired U.S. Marine Willie Durham

Auburn University Veterans Resource Center Program Coordinator Curtis Pippin

The following topics will be discussed during the Resilience Panel Discussion: