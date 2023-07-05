MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama’s new hands-free driving law has been in effect for three weeks now.

The law makes holding your phone while driving a secondary offense. That means you can’t get pulled over just for using your phone while driving. But if you’re pulled over for another reason, you can receive an additional citation.

Michelle Lunsford has pushed for this law since 2018. That’s when her 17-year-old daughter Camryn Callaway died in a car crash on I-65 on her way home from work.

She was recording a birthday message on her phone for a friend.

“Her eyes were off the road, and she didn’t see an 18-wheeler that had stopped,” Lunsford said. “She did look up, we were told, and slammed on her breaks but went right underneath it. And she died from her injuries.”

Lunsford said that day was a wakeup call.

“When I put my phone down that day is when I noticed just how bad it is out there on the roads,” Lunsford said.

Lunsford spent the next five years advocating for change at the statehouse that finally came in the 2023 session.

Lawmakers passed a hands-free driving law, creating a $50 fine for holding your phone while driving with increasing penalties after the first offense.

“Nothing on that phone is worth you losing your life, someone in your car losing their life, you hitting someone and causing them to lose their life,” Lunsford said.

Lunsford had hoped the bill would make it a primary offense instead of secondary, but she said she’s glad to see it passed at all.

“So we will continue to start fighting to make it a primary but for now, we’re happy,” Lunsford said.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Public Affairs Coordinator Sgt. Jeremy Burkett said since this law is brand new, the agency is in the process of developing a plan on how to enforce it.