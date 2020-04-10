AFTERNOON UPDATE: Alabama coronavirus cases close to 3,000 statewide

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As Alabama fights to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the state and country head closer to what is predicted to be the peak of the viral infection rate.

As of 12:30 p.m./11:30 a.m CT, the Alabama Department of Public Health reported 2,921 positive cases of COVID-19 statewide. That number has gone up slightly since the most recent evening update.

The live-updating dashboard from the ADPH shows 367 Alabamians have been hospitalized for treatment. 79 have been reported dead.

The Alabama Department of Public Health has not created a centralized database in their COVID-19 Dashboard to show the recovery numbers across the state.

Locally, Lee County is showing 206 patients with the novel coronavirus. In neighboring counties, Chabers county shows 162 cases, 19 in Russell County, and eight in Barbour County so far.

Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine’s Dr. Constantinos Kyriakis is working with Professor Ted Ross of the University of Georgia to being animal trials aimed at testing vaccines to fight the coronavirus.

Governor Kay Ivey is working to keep Alabama’s residents encouraged ahead of Easter Sunday with a video message released this morning. Last night, the governor sent an Easter surprise to sick children after canceling this year’s Easter Egg Roll.

Help is also on the way for Alabamians facing unemployment during this health crisis. The Alabama Department of Labor announced Thursday that the state had begun paying the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefit that was established on March 27.