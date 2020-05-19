AFTERNOON UPDATE: Alabama DPH reports 12,333 cases of COVID-19 statewide, 450 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 1/12 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 12,333 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 496 reported dead to the virus.

To date, 1,453 Alabamians have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.

The count of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama has increased since our last update before the weekend, when statewide case numbers were reported at 12,086.

In Lee County, there are 450 residents who have tested positive for the virus, down two from last night. In Chambers County there are 329 cases reported by the ADPH. Currently, there are 109 in Russell County, and 89 positive cases in Barbour County.

Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller amended his executive order, increasing the capacity for retail and grocery stores to 50 percent of their maximum occupancy.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data continues to update in real time.

The ADPH has not created a centralized database in their coronavirus Dashboard to show the recovery numbers across the state.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.