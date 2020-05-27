AFTERNOON UPDATE: Alabama DPH reports 15,775 positive cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 523 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 1/12 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 15,775 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 581 reported dead to the virus.

To date, 1,706 Alabamians have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.

The count of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama has increased since our update last night, when statewide case numbers were reported at 15,396.

In Lee County, there are 523 residents who have tested positive for the virus, down two from last night. In Chambers County there are 338 cases reported by the ADPH, down one case from yesterday’s count. Currently, there are 144 cases in Russell County, and 126 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data continues to update in real time.

The state is now reporting 7,951 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.