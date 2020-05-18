AFTERNOON UPDATE: Alabama reports 12,052 positive cases of coronavirus, with 452 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 1/12 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 12,052 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 488 reported dead to the virus.

To date, 1,406 Alabamians have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.

The count of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama has increased since our last update before the weekend, when statewide case numbers were reported at 11,373.

In Lee County, there are 452 residents who have tested positive for the virus, while in Chambers County there are 328 cases reported by the ADPH. Currently, there are 105 in Russell County, and 85 positive cases in Barbour County.

In Birmingham, the Levite Jewish Community Center will distribute fresh produce to needy families on May 20 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. 450 fresh food boxes will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Alabama Splash Adventure will reopen on May 30, with staff implementing an umber of new cleaning and sanitation efforts to make the park safe for employees and guests.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data continues to update in real time.

The ADPH has not created a centralized database in their coronavirus Dashboard to show the recovery numbers across the state.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.