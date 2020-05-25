AFTERNOON UPDATE: Alabama reports 14,632 COVID-19 cases statewide, with 502 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 1/12 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 14,632 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 560 reported dead to the virus.

To date, 1,626 Alabamians have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.

The count of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama has increased since our last update before the weekend, when statewide case numbers were reported at 13,563 as of Friday night.

In Lee County, there are 502 residents who have tested positive for the virus, down two from last night. In Chambers County there are 336 cases reported by the ADPH, down one case from yesterday’s count. Currently, there are 128 cases in Russell County, and 111 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data continues to update in real time.

The state is now reporting 7,951 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.