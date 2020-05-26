AFTERNOON UPDATE: Alabama reports 15,311 positive cases of COVID-19, with 513 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 1/12 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 15,311 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 573 reported dead to the virus.

To date, 1,659 Alabamians have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.

The count of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama has increased since our update yesterday afternoon, when statewide case numbers were reported at 14,632.

In Lee County, there are 513 residents who have tested positive for the virus, down two from last night. In Chambers County there are 336 cases reported by the ADPH, down one case from yesterday’s count. Currently, there are 140 cases in Russell County, and 118 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data continues to update in real time.

The state is now reporting 7,951 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.