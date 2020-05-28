AFTERNOON UPDATE: Alabama reports 16,181 COVID-19 cases statewide, with 529 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 1/12 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 16,181 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 590 reported dead to the virus.

To date, 1,755 Alabamians have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.

The count of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama has increased since our update last night, when statewide case numbers were reported at 16,032.

In Lee County, there are 529 residents who have tested positive for the virus, down two from last night. In Chambers County there are 342 cases reported by the ADPH, down one case from yesterday’s count. Currently, there are 148 cases in Russell County, and 131 positive cases in Barbour County.

Over Memorial Day Weekend, Alabama saw its highest weekend surge in cases, and each day since has marked a record overnight increase. Rep. Sewell says that Alabama has been identified by experts across the country as one of the highest risk hot spots for a second coronavirus outbreak.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data continues to update in real time.

The state is now reporting 9,355 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.