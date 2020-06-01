AFTERNOON UPDATE: Alabama reports 18,020 COVID-19 cases, with 548 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 1/12 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 18,020 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 644 reported dead to the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probably cases and deaths, with now 288 probable COVID-19 cases and two deaths probable for COVID-19.

To date, 1,855 Alabamians have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus.

Those numbers have increased since our update before the weekend, as the state of Alabama reported 16,823 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus as of Friday night.

In Lee County, there are 548 residents who have tested positive for the virus, down two from last night. In Chambers County there are 355 cases reported by the ADPH, down one case from yesterday’s count. Currently, there are 172 cases in Russell County, and 168 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data continues to update in real time.

The state is reporting 9,355 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.