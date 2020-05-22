AFTERNOON UPDATE: Alabama’s COVID-19 cases now numbered at 13,476, with 468 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 1/12 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 13,476 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 536 reported dead to the virus.

To date, 1,553 Alabamians have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.

The count of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama has increased since our update last night, when statewide case numbers were reported at 13,288.

In Lee County, there are 468 residents who have tested positive for the virus, down two from last night. In Chambers County there are 330 cases reported by the ADPH, down one case from yesterday’s count. Currently, there are 118 cases in Russell County, and 100 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data continues to update in real time.

The ADPH has not created a centralized database in their coronavirus Dashboard to show the recovery numbers across the state.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.