AFTERNOON UPDATE: Alabama’s number of coronavirus cases approach 10K, with 427 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – Alabama officially began its reopening process for salons, restaurants, bars, and gyms, following Governor Kay Ivey’s amendments to the Safer-at-Home order last week.

As of 1/12 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 9,953 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 401 reported dead to the virus.

To date, 1,249 Alabamians have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.

The count of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama has increased over the weekend, with statewide case numbers at 9,375 were reported Friday night.

In Lee County, there are 427 residents who have tested positive for the virus, while in Chambers County there are 316 cases reported by the ADPH. Currently, there are 79 in Russell County, and 61 positive cases in Barbour County.

Phenix City’s Central High School will host five separate graduation ceremonies over five days, beginning May 11. Each ceremony will be at 7 p.m. at Garret-Harrison Stadium.

Today, Alabama began its reopening process, with bars, restaurants, salons, and gyms reopening.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data continues to update in real time.

The ADPH has not created a centralized database in their coronavirus Dashboard to show the recovery numbers across the state.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.