AFTERNOON UPDATE: Alabama’s number of COVID-19 cases now at 10,260 statewide, with 430 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – Alabama officially began its reopening process for salons, restaurants, bars, and gyms, following Governor Kay Ivey’s amendments to the Safer-at-Home order last week.

As of 1/12 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 10,260 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 428 reported dead to the virus.

To date, 1,280 Alabamians have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.

The count of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama has increased since last night’s update, when statewide case numbers were reported at 10,009.

In Lee County, there are 430 residents who have tested positive for the virus, while in Chambers County there are 320 cases reported by the ADPH. Currently, there are 81 in Russell County, and 63 positive cases in Barbour County.

The Lee County Commission is reopening county offices in Smiths Station and Opelika, though some restrictions will be in place to ensure safety for customers and employees.

Phenix City’s Central High School is hosting five separate graduation ceremonies over five days, beginning May 11. Each ceremony will be at 7 p.m. at Garret-Harrison Stadium.

Alabama’s only U.S. Air Force Reserve Wing will conduct a ‘Hercs over Alabama, Salute to Heroes’ flight on May 12, flying over 10 cities across Alabama to show support for state residents and their efforts to combat the coronavirus. Check online to see if your town will be in the flight path.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data continues to update in real time.

The ADPH has not created a centralized database in their coronavirus Dashboard to show the recovery numbers across the state.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.