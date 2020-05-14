AFTERNOON UPDATE: Alabama’s number of COVID-19 cases now at 10,700, with 436 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 1/12 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 10,700 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 450 reported dead to the virus.

To date, 1,345 Alabamians have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.

The count of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama has increased since last night’s update, when statewide case numbers were reported at 10,617.

In Lee County, there are 436 residents who have tested positive for the virus, while in Chambers County there are 324 cases reported by the ADPH. Currently, there are 88 in Russell County, and 69 positive cases in Barbour County.

Phenix City’s Central High School is hosting five separate graduation ceremonies over five days, beginning May 11. Each ceremony will be at 7 p.m. at Garret-Harrison Stadium.

Alabama’s Department of Education is already planning ahead to determine what the Fall 2020 School year will look like for thousands of students across the State. Superintendent Eric Mackey says districts selecting to delay their start date could help them in the adjustments they will make.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data continues to update in real time.

The ADPH has not created a centralized database in their coronavirus Dashboard to show the recovery numbers across the state.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.