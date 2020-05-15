AFTERNOON UPDATE: Alabama’s number of COVID-19 cases now over 11K, with 447 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 1/12 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 11,216 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 476 reported dead to the virus.

To date, 1,377 Alabamians have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.

The count of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama has increased since last night’s update, when statewide case numbers were reported at 10,968.

In Lee County, there are 447 residents who have tested positive for the virus, while in Chambers County there are 326 cases reported by the ADPH. Currently, there are 91 in Russell County, and 74 positive cases in Barbour County.

Phenix City’s Central High School is hosting the last of five separate graduation ceremonies today for its 2020 graduates. The ceremony will be at 7 p.m. at Garret-Harrison Stadium.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data continues to update in real time.

The ADPH has not created a centralized database in their coronavirus Dashboard to show the recovery numbers across the state.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.