AFTERNOON UPDATE: Alabama’s number of COVID-19 cases now over 13K, with 461 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 1/12 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 13,058 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 528 reported dead to the virus.

To date, 1,528 Alabamians have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.

The count of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama has increased since our update last night, when statewide case numbers were reported at 12,744.

In Lee County, there are 461 residents who have tested positive for the virus, down two from last night. In Chambers County there are 331 cases reported by the ADPH. Currently, there are 116 in Russell County, and 96 positive cases in Barbour County.

Alabama broke its daily record for new coroanvirus cases on May 20, with an all-time high of 392 new cases confirmed by the ADPH.

Governor Kay Ivey is expected to provide an update on the state’s coronavirus response this afternoon at 3 p.m./2 p.m. CDT. We’ll bring you that press conference live on WRBL.com.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data continues to update in real time.

The ADPH has not created a centralized database in their coronavirus Dashboard to show the recovery numbers across the state.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.