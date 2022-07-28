ATMORE, Ala. (WIAT) – The State of Alabama has executed Joe Nathan James, Jr. for the 1994 murder of Faith Hall in Jefferson County. Gov. Kay Ivey confirmed in a statement that James’ execution was successfully carried out.

The execution was against the wishes of Faith Hall’s family, who had asked that James’ life be spared.

According to prison officials, James had no in-person visits on the day of his execution or the day prior. He had phone calls with multiple attorneys and his mother, although it’s worth noting that James has been representing himself in recent court filings.

Officials said that on the day of his execution, James refused his dinner tray and did not ask for a final meal, although officials noted that James was “observed” eating a “regular food tray” at lunch.

James made no special requests of the government that would carry out his lethal injection.

CBS 42 will update this story shortly to include a complete narrative of James’ execution.