MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama’s legislative session starts tomorrow and both parties are laying out their agendas ahead of day one. Both Republican and Democrat leaders are sharing what their parties hope to accomplish.

House Democrats are calling their agenda a plan for prosperity. Minority Leader Anthony Daniels says it offers a bold and practical vision for the state. It continues to call to eliminate the grocery tax.

“It’s a very regressive tax,” Rep. Prince Chestnut (D – Selma) said.

Daniels also says the state should at least consider a month without that tax to see the impact.

“I don’t believe there’s going to be a hit, because they’re going to spend money in other areas,” Daniels said.

Another Democratic priority — repealing the state’s abortion ban, which does not have exceptions for rape or incest.

“Politicians have no business playing doctor or forcing a child to give birth by her rapist,” Rep. Mary Moore (D – Birmingham) said.

House Majority leader Scott Stadhagen (R – Hartselle) says Republicans won’t consider that.

“No ma’am, it would not because we believe in the ruling that was taken place,” Stadhagen said.

Referencing the Supreme Court decision last summer overturning Roe V. Wade, Stadhagen says the party will instead prioritize streamlining the adoption process. He also says they will consider harsher penalties for fentanyl dealers.

“It’s almost touched every community, and I think we’re going to address that. It’s very important to us,” Rep. Stadhagen said.

Stadhagen expects to see school choice measures brought up — though, so far, a bill has not been filed.

“We have to do something as I said previously with education. It just depends what school choice we’re talking about,” Stadhagen said. “There’s so many different definitions of it. We need to figure out exactly what school choice we’re talking about and then go from there if it betters our state.”

Democrats say they will oppose bills that could divert funding from public schools.

Lawmakers will have 30 total meeting days to pass laws. They may also be dealing with a special session to allocate a billion dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act. Governor Kay Ivey has yet to call that session, but it is something to watch for in her State of the State Address Tuesday night.