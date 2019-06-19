BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WKRG) – The Birmingham. Alabama community is mourning the loss of a teacher who died hundreds of miles away from home.

Alicia Renette Williams, 45, died in the Dominican Republic.

Williams was a 9th grade English teacher at Huffman High in Birmingham for three years.

Her body was brought back to Alabama on Monday.

Family members say Williams went to the Caribbean island to have elective procedures on Sunday, June 2nd. After the operations, she suffered from blood clots and other complications. Williams died five days later.

MORE DETAILS HERE: https://www.wkrg.com/top-stories/ala-high-school-teacher-dies-in-the-dominican-republic/