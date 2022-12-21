CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — A 12-year-old was shot and killed overnight in Center Point.

According to Birmingham Police, the shooting happening around 2:00 a.m. in the 500 block of 16th Avenue Northwest.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office later identified the victim as Audriana Pearson.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin posted on Facebook that Pearson was the victim of a drive-by shooting, and was asleep at the time of the shooting.

“Working these kinds of cases, it’s difficult because you don’t want it to happen to anybody but especially someone who has so many years ahead of them,” said Birmingham Police Sergeant Monica Law.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 or call 205-254-1764 to speak directly with a detective.