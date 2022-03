ALABAMA (WRBL) – A teenager from Wetumpka has died in a single vehicle crash in Elmore County.

According to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened on March 16, at 6:00 p.m., on Old Salem Road, approximately 10 miles south of Wetumpka.

ALEA officials said the 16-year-old died when the 2007 Toyota Tundra the teen was driving left the roadway and struck a tree before catching on fire.

The crash remain under investigation.