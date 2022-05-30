HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – An ATV accident in Huntsville on Sunday afternoon sent three to the hospital and claimed one child’s life.

According to HEMSI Spokesperson, Don Webster, there were four people involved in an ATV accident around 2:20 p.m. on Sunday on Shady Lane in Huntsville.

One adult male was sent to Huntsville Hospital and two pediatric patients were sent to Huntsville Hospital Women and Children’s. All three sustained non-life threatening injuries

There was one child found dead on arrival.

This is a developing story.