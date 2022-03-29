COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Three men and one juvenile from north Alabama have been arrested on drug charges after police say they were headed to Panama City, Florida.

On Saturday, deputies with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office made a traffic stop along County Road 427 and County Road 417.

During the stop, officers discovered four males from Jefferson County, Alabama were inside the vehicle.

60 grams of marijuana and multiple firearms were found in their vehicle, police confirm.

Nadarren Crenshaw, of Jefferson County, was arrested and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Chavias Cosby, of Birmingham, was arrested and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Both Cosby and Crenshaw were put in the Coffee County Jail on a combined bond of $14,500.

Coffee County Jail: Taylor McCloud

Taylor McCloud, of Birmingham, had an active warrant out of Birmingham and has since been extradited.

The fourth suspect is a minor, so details are limited.

Police believe that all four suspects were headed to Panama City Beach before they were stopped.

Stay with WDHN News for updates on this story.