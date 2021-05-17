 

Alabama 6-year-old child shot and killed by 3-year-old sibling who found gun

Alabama

by: Associated Press

MAYLENE, Ala. (AP) — A 6-year-old Alabama child has died after a 3-year-old sibling found an unsecured gun and shot the older child.

The shooting happened Monday in Maylene, south of Birmingham. Local news outlets report that it happened at the home a of a Helena police officer who wasn’t home at the time.

The 6-year-old who was shot was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Police tell WBRC-TV the gun was not a department-issued weapon but a personal firearm belonging to the officer.

“This was a truly tragic morning for Shelby County. Our agency grieves with the family of this child,” Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

