CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 72-year-old Cullman man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, James Caudle was transported to UAB Hospital after the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. He died at the hospital due to his injuries.

The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. on Cullman County 437 near Hathcock Road, approximately one mile west of the Cullman city limits.

Nothing further is available as ALEA troopers continue to investigate.