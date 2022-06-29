BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Yellowhammer Fund, a nonprofit abortion fund and reproductive justice organization in Alabama, has said it will “temporarily pause” services for safety and security reasons.

“We have made the deeply difficult decision to temporarily pause our services for the safety and security of our clients, our supporters, and our staff,” the Yellowhammer Fund said in an e-mail to supporters. “During this time we will consult legal experts to reassess how best to continue doing our work in the immediate future.”

The organization said while some services will be discontinued for now, it will continue to work to fulfill its mission.

“We assure you that we will always continue to fight for Reproductive Justice in Alabama and the Deep South. We will still serve our communities in the best capacity in our new post-Roe reality,” the message said.

Many reproductive justice organizations including the Yellowhammer Fund have helped to provide financial and other support for women in need of abortions.

After the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe and eliminating a constitutional right to abortion access, abortion funds saw an influx of public support. Now, though, in a complex post-Roe legal environment, such organizations have had to shift focus, often for legal reasons.

Still, representatives of the Yellowhammer Fund said this is not the final say on abortion rights in the state.

“This is an evolution not a defeat,” the organization said.