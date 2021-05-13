Alabama Adventure amusement park reopening this weekend

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Summer is right around the corner and on Saturday, Alabama Adventure and Splash Adventure will be opening their doors for the season.

The park employees have been working diligently to prepare, including their lifeguards who have gone through 24 hours of training to patrol the pools.

“We really think this is going to be the best season yet,” Alex Ramsey, marketing director for Alabama Adventure. “We’re really excited about our new additions around the park. You’ll have all kinds of new signage, small little improvements as far as guest traffic flow.”

Employees are making final adjustments at the park, including filling the pools with an almost unimaginable amount of water.

“It’s about under a little under a million gallons,” Ramsey said. “I’m pretty sure the wave pool is about half a million gallons in itself. There’s a lot of water and a lot of prep work that goes into it.”

The wave pool itself holds about 500,000 gallons of water, according to Ramsey.

This summer, Alabama Adventure will be unveiling a new waterslide called the Rocket Racer, which will be the largest waterslide in the state.

“We started construction on the Rocket Racer, which we’re really excited to open this summer,” he said.

The Rocket Racer waterslide currently being installed at Alabama Adventure.

If you’re looking for a summer job, Alabama Adventure is still looking for employees.

“We’re always hiring,” Ramsey said. “If you’re interested in working for us this summer, we’re hiring in pretty much every department. Everything from lifeguards, slide attendants, ride attendants, security – pretty much everything.”

You can find an application here.