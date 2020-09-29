Alabama AG: Former Barbour County Sheriff arrested for violating state ethics laws

(Leroy Upshaw, WRBL coverage April 20, 2016)

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Former Barbour County Sheriff Leroy Upshaw is facing charges for violating Alabama’s ethics laws and using his public position for personal gain, according to state Attorney General Steve Marshall.

Upshaw, 49 of Eufaula, was the sheriff of Barbour County until January 2019, when Tyrone Smith took office.

According to the Alabama AG, two warrants were obtained by the Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Division for the former Sheriff. Officials say Upshaw was on Sept. 28, when he surrendered to the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office, and was then released on bond.

As described by the AG, Upshaw faces two charges for allegedly taking $85,000 improperly from multiple accounts that belong to the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office. One charge alleges that Upshaw used his office to benefit financially, while the other charge alleges he used his office to benefit members of his family.

Using public office for personal gain is a Class B felony, with a possible two to 20 years imprisonment, if found guilty.

The Attorney General’s Office says that no further information about the alleged crimes can be released at this time.

