ALABAMA (WHNT) – Seventeen Alabama agencies have been awarded $5.6 million in grant funds to assist victims of crime in local communities.

Governor Kay Ivey said the grants will help provide services to people who have been the victims of violent acts, abuse, robbery and assault, domestic violence and sexual abuse.

The grant money will allow the agencies to provide emotional and security support, court advocacy and assistance in filing compensation claims for some victims.

“We stand with victims of crime and are proud to aid in their recovery,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “I commend these agencies for the work they do and the public service they provide to those in need each and every day.”

The grant money will be distributed as follows:

Statewide

Alabama Department of Human Resources in Montgomery – $1.8 million to provide services for victims of elder abuse and neglect throughout Alabama.

– $169,617 to assist victims in all 67 Alabama counties with services for victims of crime. Office of Prosecution Services in Montgomery – $613,772 to assist victims throughout the state with prosecution of offenders and to provide other legal services.

in Montgomery – $613,772 to assist victims throughout the state with prosecution of offenders and to provide other legal services. Mothers Against Drunk Driving – $85,950 to provide services statewide to people who are the victim of drivers under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

– $85,950 to provide services statewide to people who are the victim of drivers under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Humane Society of Shelby County in Columbiana – $45,124 to provide support for victims statewide by temporarily boarding pets while owners are required to flee violent situations and take up residence in shelters.

Regional

AIDS Action Coalition of Huntsville (Thrive Alabama) – $74,092 to provide services for victims of hate crimes, sex abuse, family violence and other related crimes in Colbert, Cullman, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Morgan and Winston counties.

of Mobile – $269,547 to provide services for victims in Choctaw, Clarke, Mobile and Washington counties. Family Counseling Center of Mobile Inc – $132,153. to provide services for victims in Mobile County.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs will administer the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice.

“ADECA joins Gov. Ivey in supporting these programs and the work they do to help victims overcome the ordeal of having a crime committed against them,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.