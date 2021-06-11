Alabama agencies receive $3.1 million to weatherize homes for elderly, low-income residents

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey awarded grants totaling $3.1 million to assist low-income and elderly Alabamians to weatherize their homes to lower energy costs.

The grants support Alabama’s Weatherization Assistance Program which provides funds to improve the energy efficiency and safety of qualifying homes.

Priority will be given to those with disabilities, the elderly, and low-income households with children.

An energy audit will be conducted of each home that qualifies to determine the most cost-efficient measures.

Common improvements include installing extra insulation in the attic, walls, and floor; sealing air leaks around doors and windows; repairs or tune-ups for air conditioning and heating units; and replacing incandescent light bulbs with high-efficiency bulbs.

“Elderly, disabled and low-income Alabama residents on fixed incomes can struggle to pay higher utility bills, especially in the hot summer months,” Gov. Ivey said in a press release. “These grants will assist in lowering the energy bills for many of them by updating their homes to keep them cooler during the summer and warmer during the winter.”

In addition to lowering energy bills, the improvements can reduce the risk of fire and other hazards.

Gov. Ivey awarded the grants to 14 community agencies across the state that manage the program at the local level and receive applications from individuals who wish to be considered for assistance.

$223,254 to Community Action Partnership of Huntsville-Madison and Limestone Counties Inc. (Madison and Limestone) 256-851-9800

(Madison and Limestone) 256-851-9800 $215,444 to Community Action Partnership of North Alabama Inc. (Cullman, Lawrence, Marion, Morgan, Walker and Winston) 256-355-7843

(Cullman, Lawrence, Marion, Morgan, Walker and Winston) 256-355-7843 $318,148 to Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama Inc. (Blount, Cherokee, DeKalb, Etowah, Jackson, Marshall and St. Clair) 256-638-4430

(Blount, Cherokee, DeKalb, Etowah, Jackson, Marshall and St. Clair) 256-638-4430 $120,774 to Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama Inc. (Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale) 256-766-4330