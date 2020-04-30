Alabama Agriculture Commissioner says state is in good shape on meat supply

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuesday President Donald Trump signed an executive order to keep meat processing plants to open. The move comes amid concerns about the food supply.

The fear is beef, chicken and pork could soon be as scarce as toilet paper.

“I urge people not to over react to it,” said Alabama Agriculture Commissioner Rick Pate.

Pate says there isn’t a meat supply problem in Alabama.

“There could be a situation where people don’t see all the same cuts of meat that you would see on at a normal time,” Pate said.

Pate says certain types of meat may not be available but there will be other options.

“I have full confidence that our food supply systems are abundant, safe and it’s probably safer than its ever been,” said Pate.

The Alabama Grocers Association supports President Trump’s move to keep meat processing plants open.

“I think opening those facilities also helps the farmers in the market with getting those meat items to market,” said Ellie Taylor.

Taylor with the Alabama Grocers Association is concerned these bare shelves could return if people panic buy.

“When this pandemic started, I had people sending pictures of people with an entire cart of meat or eggs. When you do that it doesn’t leave items for other costumers,” said Taylor.

