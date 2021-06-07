Alabama Air National Guard gets first female general

Lieutenant Colonel Tara McKennie accepts command of the 187th Medical Group from Colonel Randal Efferson, 187th Fighter Wing Commander, in an Assumption of Command ceremony on April 9, 2016. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jared Rand/Released).

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A woman is making history as the first female brigadier general in the Alabama Air National Guard.

Col. Tara McKennie was promoted Saturday to brigadier general in the Alabama National Guard. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey participated in the promotion ceremony.

McKennie will be the first female brigadier general in the Alabama Air National Guard, the governor’s office said. She also will be the first African American female general officer in both the Alabama Army and Air National Guard.