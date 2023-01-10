JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A 33-year-old man is just the latest inmate to die while serving his sentence at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility, according to authorities.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office confirmed the death of Kevin Marcus Ritter after he was found unresponsive in an “open-style dormitory” at 8:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Ritter was officially pronounced dead at 9:10 p.m. on January 7.

The cause of death is still pending, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates, though an autopsy did not find any obvious signs of trauma or foul play.

Ritter had been serving a 20-year sentence after being convicted in a 2014 robbery in Mobile County.

In following protocol, the Alabama Department of Corrections Law Enforcement Services Division will investigate the circumstances surrounding Ritter’s death.