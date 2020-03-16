Alabama at 28 virus cases; calls to avoid large gatherings

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – The Alabama Department of Public Health is urging people to avoid gatherings of more than 50 people, unless they can maintain a 6-foot distance between others.

The advice follows guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Alabama’s governor is giving state agencies permission to allow their employees to work from home.

Gov. Kay Ivey said on Twitter Sunday that employees should plan to return to regular work schedules on April 6.

Health officials said the state had 28 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus as of Monday morning.