Alabama Attorney General files lawsuit over removal of Confederate monument in Birmingham park

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – Alabama’s Attorney General announced that he has filed a lawsuit over the removal of a Confederate monument in a Birmingham park.

Attorney General Steve Marshall filed the lawsuit Tuesday against the City of Birmingham following the monument’s removal. Marshall says the removal violates the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act.

The Memorial Preservation Act was passed in 2017 by the Alabama Legislature to protect architecturally significant buildings, memorial buildings, memorial streets, and monuments located on public property for 40 or more years.

Monday night into Tuesday morning the Confederate monument was removed from Birmingham’s Linn Park. Live video recorded overnight shows crews worked into the early morning hours dismantling the top portion of the obelisk in pieces. It comes about a day after protesters tried to remove the monument themselves during a protest over police brutality, including the death of George Floyd.

The stone pieces were hauled off on a flatbed truck. It’s unclear where they were taken.

Marshall’s lawsuit seeks additional penalties after the City of Birmingham lost a similar lawsuit filed by the State in 2017.

“On Monday, I advised Mayor Woodfin that the removal of the 115-year-old Confederate Soldiers and Sailors monument in Birmingham’s Linn Park would violate the law and that I would fulfill my duty to enforce it,” said Marshall, “Monday night, the City of Birmingham removed the monument and today I am filing a new lawsuit against the City for violating Alabama law.”