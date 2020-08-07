Alabama, Auburn non-divisional games released as SEC releases part of adapted schedule

AUBURN, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 30: Bo Nix #10 of the Auburn Tigers reacts after their 48-45 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide with Arryn Siposs #90 at Jordan Hare Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Southeastern Conference has released the two non-divisional games each team will play in the upcoming football season.

All SEC teams will play 10 games in 2020. Eight of them will be played in each teams’ division, the other two games will be played between SEC East and SEC West teams.

Alabama will play at Missouri and host Kentucky. Auburn will take on South Carolina in Columbia and play Tennessee at home.

The rest of the schedule is set to be released next week. The first games in the SEC will begin Sept. 26.

