Alabama, Auburn non-divisional games released as SEC releases part of adapted schedule

Alabama

by: Phil Pinarski

Posted: / Updated:

AUBURN, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 30: Bo Nix #10 of the Auburn Tigers reacts after their 48-45 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide with Arryn Siposs #90 at Jordan Hare Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Southeastern Conference has released the two non-divisional games each team will play in the upcoming football season.

All SEC teams will play 10 games in 2020. Eight of them will be played in each teams’ division, the other two games will be played between SEC East and SEC West teams.

Alabama will play at Missouri and host Kentucky. Auburn will take on South Carolina in Columbia and play Tennessee at home.

The rest of the schedule is set to be released next week. The first games in the SEC will begin Sept. 26.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

94° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 94° 73°

Saturday

96° / 74°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 96° 74°

Sunday

95° / 74°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 95° 74°

Monday

95° / 74°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 95° 74°

Tuesday

94° / 73°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 50% 94° 73°

Wednesday

92° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 92° 73°

Thursday

89° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 89° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

91°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

88°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

85°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

82°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
82°

80°

12 AM
Clear
10%
80°

79°

1 AM
Clear
0%
79°

78°

2 AM
Clear
10%
78°

77°

3 AM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

4 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

5 AM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

6 AM
Clear
10%
74°

74°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
74°

75°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
75°

78°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
78°

83°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
83°

87°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
87°

89°

12 PM
Sunny
10%
89°

91°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

93°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
93°

93°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
93°

94°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
94°

93°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
93°

92°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

91°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
91°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories